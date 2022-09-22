ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a positive rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.08.

ON stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. ON has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 333,118 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in ON by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 661,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 511,663 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in ON by 18.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

