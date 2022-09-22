Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

PKG opened at $118.10 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

