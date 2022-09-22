Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,310 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

