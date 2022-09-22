Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.64 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

