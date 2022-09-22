Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Price Performance

Y opened at $841.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.56. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $839.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $823.72.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $17.39 EPS.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.