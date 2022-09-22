Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $762,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,416,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,321,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $706,200.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

