Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $793,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Down 3.9 %

Nikola stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nikola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 71,111 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nikola by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

