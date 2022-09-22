Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

