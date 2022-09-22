Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DVN opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

