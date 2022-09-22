Head to Head Review: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) versus CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth 35.02% 6.32% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.17 $27.61 million $1.28 15.52

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 61.37%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

