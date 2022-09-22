AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Sells $693,436.32 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AeroVironment Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,844.77 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
