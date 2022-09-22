Head-To-Head Analysis: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) & Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $236.99 million 3.14 $74.63 million $5.37 11.25 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

43.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 30.22% 11.94% 1.30% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Springfield, and Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

