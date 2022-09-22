Short Interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Drops By 7.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,480,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 40,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 71,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.0 %

NCLH stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

