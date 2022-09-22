SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $860.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 860 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 860 ($10.39), with a volume of 284139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883.40 ($10.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

SEGRO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

