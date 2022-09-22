Corp Loews Buys 76,954 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNA Financial alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,102.38.

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA opened at $38.27 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 156,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,257,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.