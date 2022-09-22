Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.27% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $164,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

CWI opened at $22.32 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.