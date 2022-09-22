Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.15% of Consensus Cloud Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

CCSI opened at 50.09 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of 51.79.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

