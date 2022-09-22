Contrasting Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 8.63 $392.08 million $13.65 32.95 Global Payments $8.52 billion 3.93 $965.46 million $0.18 670.76

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. Fair Isaac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fair Isaac and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 3 0 2.75 Global Payments 0 5 22 0 2.81

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $546.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.50%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $173.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.59%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 27.04% -67.14% 24.28% Global Payments 0.87% 9.24% 5.20%

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

