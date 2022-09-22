Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $130.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

