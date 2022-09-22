Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.63% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $174,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $87.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $146.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.