Comparing Mastermind (MMND) and Its Competitors

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mastermind to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 18.57% 36.88% 27.65% Mastermind Competitors -21.21% -101.92% -10.56%

Volatility & Risk

Mastermind has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mastermind and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.83 million $770,000.00 15.51 Mastermind Competitors $1.36 billion $585.69 million 1.23

Mastermind’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind. Mastermind is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mastermind and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind Competitors 80 387 573 7 2.48

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 102.15%. Given Mastermind’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastermind has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mastermind peers beat Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mastermind

(Get Rating)

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.