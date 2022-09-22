Edward S. Lampert Sells 75,756 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at $787,210,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in AutoNation by 21.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AutoNation by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,758.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 84.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

