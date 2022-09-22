Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,445,384.12 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 94,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares in the company, valued at $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

