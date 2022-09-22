WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,481,429.50 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 108,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.93 ($41.91), for a total transaction of A$6,481,429.50 ($4,532,468.18).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Richard White sold 112,200 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.81 ($40.43), for a total transaction of A$6,486,282.00 ($4,535,861.54).

On Thursday, June 30th, Richard White sold 238,771 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$38.36 ($26.83), for a total transaction of A$9,159,255.56 ($6,405,073.82).

On Thursday, June 23rd, Richard White sold 258,774 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$35.39 ($24.75), for a total transaction of A$9,158,011.86 ($6,404,204.10).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.94.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

WiseTech Global Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.11%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

(Get Rating)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.