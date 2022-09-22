WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,481,429.50 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 108,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.93 ($41.91), for a total transaction of A$6,481,429.50 ($4,532,468.18).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Richard White sold 112,200 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.81 ($40.43), for a total transaction of A$6,486,282.00 ($4,535,861.54).
- On Thursday, June 30th, Richard White sold 238,771 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$38.36 ($26.83), for a total transaction of A$9,159,255.56 ($6,405,073.82).
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Richard White sold 258,774 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$35.39 ($24.75), for a total transaction of A$9,158,011.86 ($6,404,204.10).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.94.
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.
