NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) President Ondrej Vlcek Buys 456,475 Shares

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

