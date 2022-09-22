Matthew Jacobson Purchases 376,903 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson bought 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,658.08.

Braze Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.28. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

