Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 232,185 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,657,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,299,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46.

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

