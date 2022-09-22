Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 27,823 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Copart worth $183,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Trading Down 2.0 %
Copart stock opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
