State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,730 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company's stock.
Expedia Group stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
