DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Stock Down 5.2 %
MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.11.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.
MGM Resorts International Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.