DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 5.2 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.