State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,144,000 after buying an additional 419,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 5.4 %

HLT opened at $124.63 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

