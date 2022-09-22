DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

