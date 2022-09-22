DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.36% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

