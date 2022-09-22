DnB Asset Management AS Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,276 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.16% of EHang worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EHang by 20.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EHang by 46.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 777,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 246,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Price Performance

EHang stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. EHang Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.47.

EHang Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 98.91% and a negative net margin of 765.33%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.