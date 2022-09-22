State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 886 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 190.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 12.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.31. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $120.61 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

