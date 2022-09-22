DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,233,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

