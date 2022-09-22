AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 1,300 ($15.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,195.85. The company has a market cap of £294.14 million and a PE ratio of 7,222.22. AB Dynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 920 ($11.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,050 ($24.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

