AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
AB Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 1,300 ($15.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,195.85. The company has a market cap of £294.14 million and a PE ratio of 7,222.22. AB Dynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 920 ($11.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,050 ($24.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
About AB Dynamics
