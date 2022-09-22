Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $148.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

JAZZ opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

