AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £100.84 ($121.85) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a one year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a market cap of £156.25 billion and a PE ratio of -171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

