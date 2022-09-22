CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.43.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.