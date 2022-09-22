Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,868.20 ($34.66).

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,292 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,702.02 ($32.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.88. The company has a market capitalization of £509.35 million and a PE ratio of 3,668.57.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

