Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

