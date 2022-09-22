Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

