Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 582.50 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 504.15. The company has a market cap of £153.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29,125.00.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
