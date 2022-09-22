Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 582.50 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 504.15. The company has a market cap of £153.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29,125.00.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.