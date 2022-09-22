State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.80.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE EGP opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

