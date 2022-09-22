OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.49%.

In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

