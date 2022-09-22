International Group American Sells 80,000,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,225,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American International Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

