El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of LOCO opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.27. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 129,137 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

