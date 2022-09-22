El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
Shares of LOCO opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.27. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
