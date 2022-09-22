Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PGC opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $625.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

