Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 8.7 %

MNMD stock opened at 6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.25 and a 200-day moving average of 12.20. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 6.36 and a 12-month high of 44.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 140,986 shares of company stock worth $106,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

