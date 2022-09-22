Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $4,585,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $12,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 265.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $15,029,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.